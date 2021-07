SPANISH soprano Ainhoa Arteta returns to Altea’s Paulau de la Musica on August 12 at 9pm.

Arteta will be accompanied by the pianist Javier Carmena with the recital Por el aire van (Through the air they go).

The singer js one of the few sopranos invited to sing at the White House and has appeared at Covent Garden, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, La Scala in Milan and the Bavarian State Opera in Munich.

Full details and ticket reservations are available from www.palaualtea.es website.