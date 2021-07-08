Queen Elizabeth visits Coronation Street, watch the video

HRH Queen Elizabeth took a walk down Coronation Street and stopped off in the Rover’s Return whilst visiting the cast and crew of the nation’s favourite street. The visit took place to celebrate the programme’s 60th Year and the whole team’s mammoth achievement of staying on air and entertaining the nation throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cast members including Bill Roache and Barbara Knox joined crew to chat about challenges of filming two metres apart while making it look like characters in the same family were much closer. They also discussed how the writers adapted the plotlines to reflect lockdown, how everyone had to adapt when key cast had to self-isolate and how the show managed to still do stunts such as ‘hit and runs’ whilst maintaining social distancing.

📺 Today The Queen is visiting the set of the world’s longest running soap opera: Coronation Street. 🎉 Last year @itvcorrie celebrated its 60th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LJL75vxmte — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 8, 2021

Gifts presented to the Queen included an early edition bottle of 60th Anniversary ‘Weatherfield Spirit’ Gin with a pair of Meehart Manchester Skyline gin glasses and a bag of ‘Corrie’ goodies including a signed Anniversary book and some Newton & Ridley beer mats.

“For everyone who works on Coronation Street this was a very special and very personal event. We felt deeply honoured to have Her Majesty walk down the cobbles and visit The Rovers,” said John Whiston Managing Director of Continuing Drama.

“I hope Her Majesty went away knowing how much her visit meant to us in the North after what has been a very difficult and dark 18 months. It has been a real morale boost for all of us as we come out of the pandemic and look to the future. And with so many doors in Buckingham Palace, we hope Her Majesty will find a use for an original Coronation Street cobble. They make very effective doorstops,” he added.

