AS we all try and stay out of the sun as the heat wave sweeps across the province, spare a thought for the team at the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, who are battling in intense temperatures to keep their equine residents cool and calm.

With the thermometer rising, the Rescue Centre this week received another call from the authorities in Almoradi who had found a pony abandoned, tied up to a tree and left without food or water. Sue Weeding, founder of Easy Horse Care, said: “Her condition is heartbreaking. She is skin and bones and shows signs of laminitis, a hoof disease caused by inappropriate feed.”

After getting her back to the Rescue Centre in Rojales their equine vet Dorothea examined their newest arrival. She is completely blind in one eye, thought to be from some sort of blow or injury, and her other eye has just 60% vision.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sue added: “She is a dear little thing but is so skeletal and she is probably in foal. To think that someone could just tie her up and abandon her in this heat is appalling.”

Easy Horse Care will now, as with all their other rescued animals, spend every last euro they have on caring for her and giving her the best life possible.

Sue also thanks the local police in Almoradi who were concerned about the welfare of the pony and took her to the police station, cooled her down and gave her water until we could go and get her. This is the 28th equine they have rescued from the town and there is simply nowhere else for these animals to go. Yet, despite the cooperation and support of the local authorities, funding is still lacking and they rely on the generosity of fundraisers, donations and money coming in from their charity shops.

If you can help in any way, please contact the Centre. You can make a donation via the website at www.easyhorsecare.net For more information contact Sue on 652 021 980.

Thank you for reading ‘Pony rescued during soaring temperatures in Almoradi’, don’t forget to go to our home page for more local and international news.