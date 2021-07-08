Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder looks to be in danger of being postponed after a reported Covid-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp



The third fight of the long-running Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trilogy which was scheduled to take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 24, according to a report from ESPN, is in danger of being postponed, after an outbreak of coronavirus in Fury’s training camp.

Tyson Fury is not believed to have contracted the virus, but it is thought that th fight will now be rescheduled for September, with a Top Rank statement today, Thursday 8, saying, “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date”.

This fight was to be the third and deciding bout between the two heavyweights after two previous fights, the first one, in 2018, ended in a draw, and then the rematch in February 2020 resulted in an emphatic win for the ‘Gipsy King’, with a seventh-round knockout of the American.

Speaking at the news conference in Los Angeles last month, Fury told the assembled reporters, “It was a crazy roller coaster toward this fight. I always say, ‘You’re never fighting someone until you’re in the ring opposite them'”.

Fury had originally been in America training for the early part of 2021, preparing for the much-anticipated showdown with fellow British boxer, Anthony Joshua, but after a retired judge looked into Wilder’s contract, the fight was shelved, and Fury was told he must face Wilder instead.

During last month’s press conference, both boxers met face to face for the first time since their 2020 fight, with Wilder choosing not to answer any of the questions put to him, and a six-minute staredown ensued, eventually ending when Wilder broke eye contact with Fury.

In various interviews, Wilder has continually accused Fury’s camp of cheating, with accusations of his water being spiked, and of Fury’s gloves being tampered with, and he told 78SPORTSTV, “You think he ain’t gonna try to cheat this time? Oh they’re thinking of it, they’re coming up with a master plan”

