THE UK’s Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps MP, has confirmed that fully vaccinated UK nationals will no longer have to quarantine after coming back from amber list countries, including Spain.

The Transport Secretary made the announcement in a speech in the House of Commons, today, Thursday, July 8, confirming that travellers will no longer have to quarantine when coming back to the UK from amber list countries.

Grant Shapps MP said: “I can confirm today that from the 19th of July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated, through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self, isolate when they return to England.”

He added: “This means that for fully vaccinated travellers, the requirements for green and amber countries are the same.”

He said: “They’ll still be required to take a test three days before returning, the pre-departure test, demonstrating they’re negative before they travel, and a PCR test on or before day two, but they will no longer be required to take a day eight test.”

Children under 18 will also be able to travel to amber list countries, quarantine-free.

Travellers coming back to the UK from amber list countries will now also only have to take a PCR test on the second day in a move to lower the costs of testing.

The new regulations will apply to travel from all 147 countries on the UK’s amber list, including Spain.

The news is expected to increase the number of British tourists travelling to Spain this summer.

