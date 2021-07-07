Sánchez rules out requests for a curfew and closure of nightlife

THE President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has ruled out approving more measures to deal with the pandemic than those already agreed by the Ministry of Health with the autonomous communities, after the request made by Castilla y Leon for a curfew and Catalonia, the closure of nightlife due to the increase in cases that have been occurring in recent days. Instead, he has demanded that young people “not lower their guard” against the virus.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, this is how he spoke on Tuesday, July 6, from Tallinn where he is on an official visit and has participated in a press conference with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The head of the Spanish Executive has started by stating that he had explained to the Estonian Prime Minister that in Spain there is a decentralized system, that Health is in the hands of the autonomies and that it is necessary to share decisions with them. In this sense, he pointed out that the regional governments can “give a series of answers” depending on the evolution of the pandemic in each of the territories. For this reason, he pointed out that “it is not necessary to approve anything other than what is agreed by the Ministry of Health with the Autonomous Communities”.

Sánchez stated that “the important thing is to continue with the vaccination process”, recalling that extraordinary progress is being made with more than 3.5 million doses administered per week and some days up to 730,000. Something that, in his opinion, reflects the extraordinary Spanish health system, how extraordinary its professionals are and the desire of the Spanish citizens to be vaccinated. As a result, he has been convinced to achieve the 70 per cent commitment before the summer.

However, the president wanted to send a message to the younger population since it is where the highest levels of infections are now occurring. He has asked them not to lower their guard and that although it is understandable that they are fatigued and that the school year is over, it is “important to preserve prudence.” He reminded them that not only can they “hurt” themselves, pointing out that serious cases also occur among young people, but that they can also make the oldest and most vulnerable people sick.