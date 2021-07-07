Mother of sisters killed in park says murderer will become “killing machine”

The mother of two sisters who were murdered last year has said of her fears that he will become a “killing machine”.

The mother of two sisters who were brutally murdered in a park last year has said of her fears that he will become a “killing machine” by the time he is released from prison.

The sisters were hacked to death in a violent knife assault at Fryent Park, off Slough Lane where they had been attending celebrations for Bibaa’s birthday, (she was just 46 years old), and they were the only two remaining at the scene as the group had dispersed at 12.30am.

The sisters’ mother, Mina Smallman, who is a retired Church of England cleric, spoke out following Hussein’s conviction yesterday, July 6.

Jurors had not been told that at 15-years-old Hussein had previously come to the attention of police over worries that he was vulnerable to radicalisation and violent extremism.

The teenager had a deep interest in Satanism and believed that he had done a deal with a demon that required him to kill six women every six months in exchange for winning the lottery.

“The problem is the people who are supposed to be assessing and taking responsibility, there’s a gap from stage to stage so they get lost in the system.

“The saddest thing is, if this young man does have this tendency, when he goes into prison he is going to be even more radicalised. He is a killer now, he’ll be a killing machine by the time he comes out,” Mrs Smallman told the BBC.

Hussein had been referred by his school to a de-radicalisation programme that he had been attending between October 2017 and May 2018.

After police arrested him, they found he had told others about love potions and demons and had also been searching online about the far-right and Norse mythology.

Mrs Smallman said that police should be allowed to access the communication devices of those who are suspected of extremism.

“Once they have proven that they are not working within the right systems, they’re not in a good place, we need to be able to gain access to that information,” she said.

Hussein will be sentenced on September 22, i News reports.

