Mijas booking searches has increased by 69 per cent

The mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the Councillor for Tourism, Jose Carlos Martin, announced today, July 7, that Mijas has 69 per cent more searches on ‘eBooking’ (one of the largest and busiest accommodation and travel websites in the world).

“We are facing great news, always from the prudence that we must have due to the health situation and the evolution of vaccination, but this data shows that Mijas generates interest among the potential public to visit us. We are the destination that has grown the most in Andalucia in terms of percentage and that is a very good sign to begin the ascent towards stability and greater growth in our tourism industry, which generates so many jobs in the town”, said Gonzalez.

Even though the most popular destinations are still large cities such as Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Barcelona and Granada, this summer travellers are looking for other types of locations and activities with fewer large crowds. Destinations such as Merida (Badajoz), Mogan (Gran Canaria) and Alcudia (Mallorca) have seen significant increases in booking searches online.

“The Spanish this year have decided to rediscover Spain and our destination is being one of the most valued. Our offer of safe outdoor tourism is penetrating the market although we must be cautious because it is precisely the fear of the forecast due to the pandemic that causes reservations not to be made more than two weeks before,” says Martin.

“National tourists are those who visit Mijas the most and to whom the advertising campaigns launched by the Town Council for these last two such atypical seasons have been mainly directed,” he highlighted.

