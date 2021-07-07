ALTHOUGH international football engenders real fan rivalry, there are some good humoured adverts in The Sun and Denmark’s BT newspaper.

Caption writers can be vicious on occasion (remember the headline Swedes 2 Turnips 1 from 1992 when the press had it in for England boss Graham ‘Turnip’ Taylor?) but this time for the England v Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final things are a bit lighter.

The Sun has published an advert in Danish in the BT paper showing a sandwich of white bread and a cross of bacon to represent the English flag with the caption “We will eat you for breakfast”.

In return, BT has an advert in The Sun showing Viking warriors with the wording “It’s not coming home …. WE’RE coming home”.

Another very positive piece of news, reported in The Copenhagen Post is that UEFA is treating the six paramedics who helped to save Christian Eriksen’s life with a VIP experience at Wembley for the final next Sunday and obviously they are hoping it will be Italy v Denmark not England.

Also invited, but no-one knows whether he will be fit enough or can stand the tension is Christian Eriksen and his girlfriend.

Pubs are being allowed to stay open later tonight (July 7) in England so that there aren’t riots should the match go into extra time and then penalties.

