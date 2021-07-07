DGT to deploy 39 drones to monitor Spanish roads this summer

The DGT will deploy 39 drones around Spain to monitor the roads this summer. Sevilla, Malaga and Valencia will have two drones each.

The DGT’s drones are made in Spain and there will be 28 more acting as ‘eyes the skies’ than last year. Spain first tested the use of traffic drones in 2019 and they came into use in August 2021.

The drones are designed to detect reckless driving behaviour, monitor traffic on roads with a high risk of accidents, and monitor roads with a higher traffic of vulnerable users, in particular cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

The DGT has trained 35 drone pilots who are in charge of handling the flight controls, and camera operators.

The 39 drones will be distributed across Spain except for the Basque Country and Catalonia, which have transferred such powers to their own administrations.

Each DGT helicopter patrol based in A Coruna, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Sevilla, Malaga and Valencia will have two drones each to carry out local missions. The central base in Madrid will have 15 drones covering the Community of Madrid and Castilla la Mancha and can also provide support to other regions if needed.

Cantabria, Asturias and Extremadura will also have two drones each, the island areas of the Balearic and Canary Islands will have three drones each.

