Couple arrested for having sex on the Malagueta beach in front of minors

A couple has been arrested for having full sexual relations in broad daylight on the Malagueta beach. Police sources confirmed that the couple were arrested as the alleged perpetrators of a crime of exhibitionism since there were numerous minors in the area who witnessed the incident.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the events occurred at noon on Monday, July 5. Shortly after midday, the National Police received several calls due to the presence of a couple who had full sexual relations without caring about the presence of other passers-by and bathers. The incident took place on the rocks that separate the Paseo de Matías Prats from the Malagueta beach, near the Casa de Botes. A bather on the Malagueta beach recorded the incident and the video has since been circulating on social media networks.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the incident was no longer occurring. The man in question was located on the same rock and the woman was identified in the water. After hearing witnesses, including the mother of a child and the person in charge of a group of twenty other minors who expressed their intention to formally report the events, the police detained those involved, a 28-year-old Moroccan and a 39-year-old Spanish woman as alleged perpetrators of a crime of exhibitionism.

