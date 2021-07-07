AUSTRALIAN Formula 1 GP and Moto GP both cancelled due to travel restrictions with the pandemic

The Australian Formula 1 GP that was planned to take place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Victoria, between 19-21 November has been cancelled for the second year running, due to the border rules that require visitors to quarantine for 14 days, a condition of entry that is generally expected to be in kept place until at least the end of 2021.

This round of the F1 calendar had been postponed in 2020 and was then rescheduled to open the 2021 season, but was again postponed, and moved to November 2021, where it would have been the third to last race of the season, followed by the GP’s of Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, Paul Little, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation chairman said he was “deeply disappointed, but we appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations”.

Stefano Domenicali, the Formula 1 boss stated, “While it is disappointing we won’t be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23-race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward”.

The Australian MotoGP that was scheduled for October 22-24 at Eastern Creek on Phillip Island, has also been cancelled for a second year, with the organisers – FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports – explaining, “The ongoing pandemic, and resulting travel complications and logistical restrictions mean it has not been possible to confirm the viability of the event at this time, and it will therefore not feature on the 2021 calendar”.

Now, the Moto GP of Malaysia will replace the Australian date, being brought forward, and a second Portugal date has been added, with the Algarve Grand Prix being lined up to take place at the circuit in Portimao from November 5 to 7, the week before the Valencian Community Grand Prix, as reported by 20minutos and bbc.com.

