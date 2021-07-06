Tarragona youth detained after allegedly gouging out a hotel worker’s eyes

Tarragona youth detained by Mossos d’Esquadra after allegedly attacking a hotel worker and gouging out his eyes



Mossos d’Esquadra officers in the province of Tarragona have reportedly detained a 17-year-old minor who, allegedly, attacked a worker in a hotel in Cambrils, Tarragona – where he was staying with his mother – an attack which allegedly resulted in the youth gouging the worker’s eyes out.

The incident occurred just after midnight last night, Monday 5, when the young man’s mother called the emergency services to inform them that her 17-year-old son was suffering a psychotic outbreak there at the hotel in Cambrils, and that he was in need of urgent medical assistance.

According to sources of 20minutos, during his outbreak, the youth reportedly attacked a 62-year-old hotel worker, knocking him to the floor and continuing by punching and kicking him, until eventually gouging the man’s eyes out.

An Emergency Medical System (EMS) was mobilised to the scene of the attack, with medics treating the hotel worker for his injuries, before transferring him to the Joan XXIII hospital in Tarragona, where he was reported to be in a very serious condition.

When the Mossos d’Esquadra officers arrived at the scene of the incident, the youth reportedly tried to steal one of the officers’ weapons, and punched him in the face, causing the officers to have to forcibly restrain the boy, and detain him.

Sources close to the youth reported that he has suffered four similar violent episodes since last March, in the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, neighbourhood of Barcelona.

