Gang Rapists Facing nearly 200 years ask victim for forgiveness in Spain’s Alicante

The four gang rapists who are facing nearly 200 years in prison have asked their victim for forgiveness.

The four men known as the ‘manada’ or pack of Callosa, have acknowledged that the gang rape took place and have asked their victim for forgiveness. The men are accused of gang rape on December 31 in 2018 at an Alicante home in Callosa d’en Sarria.

During the first session of the trial which is being held at the Provincial Court of Alicante, they have acknowledged the events and have apologised to their female victim. By the age of 22 the leader of the gang had gathered a shocking four complaints for sexual assault.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The defendants were aged between 19 and 24 years old when the shocking event took place and they have been accused of a variety of crimes. Together are facing nearly 200 years in prison.

The defendants claim that they were under the influence of alcohol and drugs in “notable quantities”. The trial is being held behind closed doors in the Second Section of the Alicante Court of Appeal.

The defendants are claiming that the intoxication meant that their capacities were impaired on the night of the alleged attack. The defence and the victim’s lawyer hope that an agreement can be reached so that the young woman does not have to go through the pain and devastation of a trial.

The possibility of the gang leader taking a plea for an 18-year sentence and the other men taking a plea for 15 years is being considered, but the public prosecutor’s office is opposed to this. This is something that the private prosecution is said to be considering though, as reported 20 minutes.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.