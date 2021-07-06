Covid incidence rate in Malaga is the highest in the last four months

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread in the province of Malaga despite the efficacy of vaccination. The cumulative incidence rate of the last 14 days has increased again by more than 20 cases, after the 50 that rose this Monday, July 5, to stand at 267.5 cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the highest covid rate in the province since 288.9 cases were recorded on February 22. This rate is the second-highest in the province and is the indicator for extreme covid risk.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, although this Tuesday, July 6, the Committee of Experts will meet again to chart the de-escalation path, it will not be until the Provincial Alerts Committee meets that it will not be known at what risk each of the health districts of the province is. The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, already pointed out last Friday, July 2, that now we must pay more attention to data such as hospitalization since the incidence rate is occurring especially in young people, whom the virus does not usually affect so seriously.

This rise in the rate is due to the fact that the report of the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA) registered 571 new positive infections. However, those recovered account for less than twenty, there are only 16 people who have overcome the virus today, July 6. Fortunately, no coronavirus related deaths have been recorded, so the figure for the province remains at 1,677 since the death of the first patient in March 2020. A total of 22 people were admitted to Malaga hospitals on Monday, July 5, one of them in ICU. This implies that this Tuesday, July 6, 116 people are bedridden in health centres, 16 more than the previous day, of which 18 are in intensive care.

