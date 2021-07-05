Travel giant TUI cancels more holidays up to the end of July.

TUI have announced more holiday cancellations which is sure to disappoint many people who are hoping to head abroad for their summer holiday. They were already cancelling holidays up until July 21 and these destinations included Spain, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

According to The Manchester Evening News they have now cancelled flights until the end of July with destinations including Florida, Mexico, Egypt and others being cancelled.

Any customers that have had their holidays cancelled will contacted directly by TUI. Affected customers will be able to change their flights for a different date, request a full cash refund or even choose a different holiday altogether.

TUI will be giving holidaymakers at least seven days’ notice of any cancellations.

In a previous statement they said: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.

“We are continually reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the Government updates every three weeks, with the next update expected on the 15th July.

“All customers will be contacted as soon as possible if there is any change to their booking.”

According to The Manchester Evening News, the cancellations up to and including July 31 include Cape Verde, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Florida and Tunisia.

