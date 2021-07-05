THE Mallorca Fire Brigade will be integrated into the TETRAIB network, a secure mobile communication system for emergency services in the Balearic Islands.

From now on, firefighters will undertake a testing period in which the current system (TETRAPOL) will be combined with the TETRAIB, until the latter is fully integrated according to the Consell de Mallorca.

With the migration to the TETRAIB system, the efficiency of the communications of the Mallorca Fire Brigade will be improved, at the same time as it will be possible to standardise the transmissions and see a greater collaboration and coordination between the different security and emergency forces of the Balearics.

“This change is part of the commitment of the Consell de Mallorca to update and improve the infrastructures and equipment of the Mallorca Fire Service, in order to offer the best service to the citizens of the island and guarantee their security” said Minister of Finance and Civil Service, Josep Lluis Colom

The TETRAIB telecommunications network was created by the Government of the Balearic Islands and establishes its own communications system that is unique in the whole territory so that it can be used by all emergency services.

To migrate the communications service of the Mallorca Fire Brigade to the TETRAIB network, a whole series of new devices will be acquired including 70 portable terminals, 20 ATEX portable terminals, 13 fixed terminals, 21 mobile terminals for light vehicles and 36 mobile terminals for heavy vehicles.

