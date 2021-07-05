Judas Azuelos, owner of the Hotel Los Monteros in Marbella, dies

THE owner of the Hotel Los Monteros in Marbella, Judas Azuelos, has died.

The Moroccan businessman who bought the Hotel Los Monteros in Marbella in 2010 died in Marrkech on July 5.

Azuelo, who was born in 1935, left a historical legacy for the city of Marbella after the acquisition and reopening of the emblematic Hotel Los Monteros 5 * GL in 2010.

After a long business career that took him from the export of Spanish industrial equipment to countries in the Middle East to the creation of leading companies in the United States, he returned to the Costa del Sol, a place where he felt a special affection as a regular visitor.

Despite having retired ten years ago, a situation of personal friendship prompted him to take over the Hotel Guadalmina. Just a few months later he acquired and led the recovery of the Hotel Los Monteros, one of the historic emblems of Marbella, which at that time was facing closure.

Judas Azuelos recovered the splendor of the hotel and launched a project for a real and exciting future.

As a result, the hotel has now recovered its position within the luxury sector, as well as the quality of its services and facilities. In recent years the entrepreneur had also made significant investments worth several million Euros to achieve his aims.

All the employees of the Hotel Los Monteros will meet at the main door tomorrow, July 6, at 4 pm as a token of appreciation and gratitude for his generosity.

Additionally, starting today, a condolence book will be available at the hotel reception for anyone who wants to dedicate a few words to it.

The funeral will take place in Paris in the next few days after the businessman worked in Spain.

