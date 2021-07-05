JAMAICAN politician plans to petition the Queen for billions in slavery reparations, pointing to Britain’s role in administering the former slave colony

A Jamaican politician, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, says she will “present” a petition to the Queen, demanding billions in slave reparations, on behalf of the nation’s citizens.

The Queen’s official title is Queen of Jamaica in the Caribbean country, since Jamaica is a member of the British Commonwealth, of which the British monarch is the head, with their Culture Minister Ms Grange reportedly saying, “We are especially pleased to announce that we have made further steps in our strides towards seeking reparatory justice for the victims and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade”.

Adding, “The petition is to be presented to the Queen of the UK and or the Government of the UK”.

Allegedly, Ms Grange claims that Jamaica’s National Council of Reparation is backing the petition fully, and had fully agreed that, “The Attorney General’s chambers would need to weigh up the merits of the petition in the eventuality of the government of Jamaica’s involvement in the petition”.

Jamaica’s Culture Minister continued, “It would be the responsibility of the Attorney General’s chambers to file the petition on behalf of the people of Jamaica”.

In 2015, Britain finished paying off a debt that was owed to slave-owning families who had demanded compensation for slavery being abolished in 1833, and during a visit to the island in 2015, David Cameron had faced calls from people asking for billions of pounds in slavery reparations.

Historian and founder of the British Monarchists Society, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, told the Daily Star, “Britain has already paid its share and then some the price of freedom for Jamaica’s slaves. There needs to come a day where individuals, peoples, and the nations of today need to take accountability for themselves”,

He added, “They need to take accountability for their own actions and situations, and stop blaming centuries-old dead people and less savoury histories of the past”.

A British National Archives document states that, “Portugal and Britain were the two most ‘successful’ slave-trading countries. They accounted for about 70 per cent of all Africans transported to the Americas. Britain was the most dominant between 1640 and 1807 when the British slave trade was abolished”, as reported by express.co.uk.

