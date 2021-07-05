Incidence rate in Malaga Capital soars by 50 points

THE covid incidence rate is skyrocketing in Malaga Capital. The latest update from the Ministry of Health shows a sharp rise of almost 50 points, 48.4 cases, in the accumulated incidence rate in the capital for 14 days, which presents 253.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 204.9 last Friday, July 2, which indicates that there is an extreme risk of virus transmission.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, in the case of the province, the increase has boosted the incidence by 49.5 points, going from the 197.2 cases in which it was in the last update to 246.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. The province is three-tenths of entering into the extreme risk of virus transmission, according to the thresholds set by the Interterritorial Health Council, a situation that will be reached when 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are exceeded.

This increase is due to the 691 positives diagnosed in the last 24 hours in Malaga, by far the province with the most cases, followed by Cadiz, with 288 positives; Granada, with 287 cases; Sevilla, with 246; Cordoba, with 224; Jaen, with 219 cases; Huelva, with 102 cases and Almeria, with 82 cases.

In the last two weeks, Malaga has accumulated 4,160 new cases of coronavirus, of which 1,889 are concentrated in the population aged 15 to 29 years, that is, 45% of the cases in the last 14 days. In this age group, the incidence rate of Covid-19 is 713.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means that the danger of transmission among young people almost triples the levels from which extreme risk is considered. Malaga residents between the ages of 20 and 24 are becoming infected the most as the incidence rate exceeds 751.9 cases, being especially serious among women, with a rate of 780.9 positives per 100,000.