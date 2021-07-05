CONSIDERED one of the best directors of Shakespearean drama, 96-year-old Sir Peter Brook is visiting Mallorca with the Tempest Project and will present just one performance here.

This is his vision of The Tempest which he has co-produced with Marie-Helenne Estienne and it will be presented at the Sala Gran of the Teatre Principal in Palma this Thursday, July 8.

This will be the first time that any of Peter Brook’s creations will have been seen in Mallorca although he has been a professional director for seven decades and is based in France.

Amongst his many honours bestowed by countries around Europe, he was awarded the Spanish Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts in 2019.

On this current short tour in which he has to make use of a wheelchair, the play has been presented in Barcelona over three consecutive nights to considerable acclaim and is a very modern take on one of Shakespeare’s last written pieces.

This version looks behind the story of magic and the plight of the refugee and brings it forward to modern day with Ery Nzaramba (an actor of African descent) taking the part of Prospero and looking at magic from the perspective of someone who has grown up touched by lore and the spirit world.

As the play progresses, Prospero and the cast consider not just what has happened to them but also the ever-present idea of freedom.

