FINLAND has been named the best country in the world for Quality of Life, according to the latest CEOWORLD magazine 2021 report.

Scandinavia did very well in this report with Denmark second and Norway third, Belgium fourth and then Sweden fifth.

The rankings measure global perceptions of 165 nations chosen because they contribute most to the world’s GDP.

More than 258,000 people around the world are asked to evaluate the countries based on 10 metrics ranging from stability to transparency to equality

The CEOWORLD report explained that being safe, politically stable, and having a well-developed public health system drove Finland’s quality of life ranking to the top of the Best Countries 2021 list.

Sixth to tenth places were taken by Switzerland, Netherlands, France, Germany and Japan respectively with the UK coming in at 11 and Spain 20 whilst the worst countries included Syria, Sudan, North Korea and surprisingly the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat which is placed 50 lower than war torn Yemen.

In order to determine the rankings, researchers at the CEOWORLD magazine analysed and compared 165 countries across 10 key categories;

Affordability, Economic stability, Family-friendly, A good job market, Income equality, political neutrality and stability, Safety, cultural influence, Well-developed public education system, and Well-developed public health system. Each attribute was graded on a 100-point scale.

The magazine created a panel of experts who referred to such authorities as the World Economic Forum, CIA World Factbook, World Bank, UNDP Annual Report and many more as well as CEOWORLD magazine research.

