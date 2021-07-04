Andalucia offers 35-year-olds the facility for ‘self-appointment’ vaccinations

Andalucia has now opened up it’s self-appointment vaccination program to 35-year-olds.

Andalucia has opened up the self-appointment program for the Covid-19 vaccine to people born in 1986, that is, for those who turn or have turned 35 during 2021, on Friday, July 2.

Those eligible can make an appointment for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine directly on the website of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) through ClicSalud + by clicking on the following link:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



https://www.sspa.juntadeandalucia.es/servicioandaluzdesalud/clicsalud/

Appointments can also be made through the mobile application and the Salud Response phone number (955 54 50 60) and also at your local health centre, but preferably should be made by phone. Immunisation for this age group will be carried out with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to the Andalucian Health Ministry.

The possibility of making an appointment directly in the region of Andalucia will be extended this week for all people over 35 years old. The number of appointments will be adjusted according to the available doses and will be available for the people registered in the SAS User Database, regardless of whether they have public or private insurance.

People who have had the disease must wait six months from the diagnosis of the infection to make an appointment.

Regarding appointments for the second dose, it cannot be requested by the aforementioned means, but instead will be provided in most cases at the time of the first vaccination or later with a phone call from the local health centres in the region.

This week, Andalucia continued to immunise the current vaccination groups together with the reuptake of people over 40 who have not yet been vaccinated, with many residents appearing at the centres without an appointment in many provinces receiving their jabs.

Additionally, the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca is still being addressed for those who received their first vaccination ten or twelve weeks ago.

People over 50 who have not been vaccinated can make an appointment directly through the usual channels (Clicsalud +, Salud Responde app and telephone)- a recapture campaign will be carried out from health centres so that they can be contacted by phone.

Click on the link below for all relevant health centre telephone numbers to make appointments and ask for information.

https://www.sspa.juntadeandalucia.es/servicioandaluzdesalud/archivo-comunicado/informacion-para-personas-mayores-que-no-han-sido-citadas-para-vacunacion-covid-19

The Andalucian Ministry of Health and Families (MHF) appealed to the responsibility of all citizens and asked people to always attend their appointments, and at the right time, since turning up late causes unnecessary delays that hinder planning of the vaccination process.

Likewise, if anyone cannot attend the appointment, the MHF said they must cancel it so that their slot can be used by another user. Also, the Ministry called for caution with regard to messages spread on social networks or messaging with alleged mass calls for vaccination as they are false.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.