EasyJet teams up with Boots the chemist to offer cheap covid test kits

EasyJet is collaborating with Boots the chemist to offer Covid-19 testing kits for less than £60.

Passengers will be able to book all the required tests needed both before and after their holiday via Boots, the high street chemist. The service will be going live on easyJet.com in the coming days following the restart of international travel from the UK, according to the budget carrier.

Customers can book pre-departure In-store PCR testing service for £85 at more than 200 Boots stores, with results provided the next day.

Travellers wishing to do it themselves can order an at-home self-swab PCR test kit that costs £65 from 500 stores or online via Boots.com which is delivered to their home, offering results from 24-48 hours from receipt of the sample at the lab.

Customers travelling to countries that accept antigen tests can book the in-store rapid antigen testing service at £59, which provides same-day results and is available at 30 Boots stores across the country.

Boots offer a day 2 and 8 post-travel Covid testing service for international arrivals into the UK or for UK travellers returning from amber or red list countries.

The chemists are also accredited as test providers for the government’s Test to Release scheme, offering next day results for those wishing to reduce their home quarantine by taking a voluntary test on the fifth full day after arriving in England from a country on the ‘amber’ list.

EasyJet plans to run flights this summer from 18 airports, while more than 206 Boots stores will offer testing services nationwide.

Boots healthcare service director Asif Aziz said: “This new partnership between Boots and easyJet is designed to make lives easier for people who are travelling abroad this summer.

“We are proud of our Covid-19 travel testing offer, which provides a range of options to customers, available online and in our stores.

“We plan to work closely with easyJet in the coming weeks and months to help their passengers navigate the requirements around Covid-19 testing for passengers and provide competitively-priced solutions.”

The airline’s chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers said: “We’re focussed on ensuring travel is easy and accessible for all and that is especially important this summer. We’re delighted to be partnering with Boots to provide customers with more direct access to trusted testing services, making it easier to travel with us this summer.”

The budget airline had previously partnered with Collinson and Randox health companies to offer discounting Covid testing kits.

