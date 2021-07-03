BlaBlaCar registers more than 100,000 trips this weekend

BLABLACAR has registered more than 100,000 trips on its platform to travel this weekend, coinciding with the first major operation of the summer, with which the company plans to start the recovery that will allow it to reach pre-pandemic levels in the coming months.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, nationally the platform operates at levels of 75% compared to the same period of 2019 and expects to reach the same figures in the coming months as those of the last summer before the pandemic, it indicated in a statement. It foresees that this trend is ahead in Andalucia, where current activity is 85% compared to the same dates in 2019. In fact, the company has already detected a volume of travel intention 40% higher than on those dates.

A survey carried out by BlaBlaCar among its users indicates that coastal destinations are the most popular (53%), followed by rural and mountain locations (23%), abroad (19%), and, lastly, travel to large Spanish cities, such as Madrid or Barcelona (5%). This summer, the platform hopes to connect new smaller towns thanks to Boost, a technology that sends drivers reservation requests when they have the possibility that a passenger, in a transit town, can join the shared ride.

For this weekend, of the total trips published, more than 30,000 correspond to Andalucia and, by Andalucian provinces, 7,000 trips will be made from Malaga, more than 6,000 from Sevilla, more than 5,000 will be from Granada and about 4,500 from Cadiz. After Andalucia, the next communities with the most published trips are Madrid (15,000) and Valencian Community (13,000). For their part, the routes preferred by users are those that cover the routes of Madrid-Valencia, Granada-Malaga, Seville-Malaga, Madrid-Murcia or Salamanca-Madrid.