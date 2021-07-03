Barcelona man jailed for sexually assaulting eight women

BARCELONA man sexually assaulted eight women and is jailed, after a case the police described as one of their most complex ever



Investigators officers from the Unit Against Sexual Assaults (UCAS) of the Mossos d’Esquadra in Barcelona have said that the arrest of a 40-year-old Spanish man accused of sexually assaulting eight women in Sant Cugat del Vallés, is one of the most complex tasks that they have faced since the unit was created.

The man was jailed by a judge two weeks ago, with the judge praising the arresting officers for their meticulous work in analysing the evidence they had gathered after a speight of sexual assaults had taken part in the same area of the city, showing a repeating pattern of conduct, but with none of his victims able to offer any description of their attacker.

A surveillance operation that covered many weeks was launched in the Sant Cugat area by the UCAS policemen, in an effort to identify the suspect, who, from the little information garnered from his victims, they nicknamed him ‘Armilla’, as he was always wearing a kind of uniform with a vest standing out.

The other fact they gleaned about their suspect was that he tended to carry out his attacks at the same hour, before – as it later turned out – going to work at a company in the Vallès Oriental.

With very little hard evidence to work with, the outstanding Mossos investigators were finally able to arrest their man on June 21, after it became clear from investigating his movements that he was never at his place of work at the times the attacks all took place, and a check of his mobile phone records placed him in the areas of the assaults at the given times.

A blanket silence had been ordered by the Mossos investigators, including telling the victims not to speak to anybody about their attacks, with a ban on social media activity as well, which they hoped would lull their suspect into a sense of false security, making him believe he had got away with his crimes.

This method was applied as they knew they were dealing with a sexual predator who had no prior criminal record, until, on June 21, they apprehended their suspect, who was charged with being the alleged perpetrator of five abuses, three sexual assaults, and exhibitionism, which led to the Barcelona man being jailed, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

