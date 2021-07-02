Vox councillor comes at as gay and says party is not homophobic

A Vox councillor surprised his colleagues by coming out during a zoom meeting and defending his party as tolerant.

Burjassot councillor Jose Vincente Aguilar told a plenary session held on June 29 that he was gay and that calling Vox a “macho and homophobic” party was untrue.

The revelation came as Aguilar towed the party line and voted against signing the ‘Institutional Declaration of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) for the celebration of the International Day of LGTBI Pride’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Your party thinks of an ideal of very macho men who on a day like today must be writhing in their chairs,” said the councillor for social welfare, Yolanda Andres.

Councillor Aguilar’s reply stunned his colleagues.

“You don’t have to be heterosexual to belong in Vox. I invite you to my house one day to meet my husband and then discuss my sexual orientation,” he said.

“The Constitution already reflects in its article 14 that all Spaniards are equal before the law,” he continued.

“We are not against gay, transsexual, bisexual or heterosexual people. We are against the beach bars that are set up to get votes, and that is what you do,” he said to Andres.

According to ABC, Aguilar’s family knew he was gay but he had not felt the need to reveal it to is political party colleagues in Vox.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.