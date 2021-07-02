MAJORITY of Portugal is back under a nighttime curfew. The inhabitants of the main cities such as, Lisbon, Porto, Braga and Faro, will be prohibited from circulating on the street from this Friday, July 2, between 23:00 and 05:00, a curfew applied by the Government to stop the advance of the coronavirus, which is spreading uncontrollably thanks to the Delta variant.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, in total, the restriction affects 45 of the 278 regions of the country, that is, 4 of the slightly more than 10 million Portuguese inhabitants. The measure covers the entire Lisbon Metropolitan Area, the Portuguese region with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in this fourth wave. For now, the Portuguese islands of Madeira and Azores are free of these restrictions.

There will be no exemptions regarding the restrictions, even those vaccinated or with a Covid certificate will have to remain confined at home in that six-hour window. The objective, according to the Portuguese Executive, is to avoid crowds and meetings with many people, especially at night. In addition, the measure adopted by the Government three weeks ago is still in force, which prohibits the entry and exit of people in the Lisbon Metropolitan Area, from 3:30 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday. In this case, there are some exceptions, including people who are vaccinated or have a digital certificate.

This Friday, July 2, the General Directorate of Health (DGS) of Portugal notified 2,436 new infections throughout the country, of which 56% were registered in the Lisbon region and 22.7% in the northern Portuguese area. The incidence rate has risen to 189.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. The highest incidence in the country is registered in Lisbon and the Algarve. The main cities of the Algarve, one of the most touristic areas in the country, has seen their incidence rate skyrocket, especially Albufeira, which has the highest incidence in Portugal with 823 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Lagoa (739), Loulé (652), Lagos and Faro (423).