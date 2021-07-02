First day in four months with more than 500 Covid infections in Malaga

THIS Friday, July 2, is the first day in four months with more than 500 covid infections recorded in Malaga. The 500 plus infections in 24 hours that have been registered in the Malaga province is a figure not seen since the second half of February. The cumulative incidence rate is already at 197 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an increase of 16 points recorded the previous day, July 1.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, there has been a new fatality with coronavirus in Malaga, from the municipality of Antequera. Regarding the region, Andalucia has registered four coronavirus related deaths. This brings the total number of deaths as a result of the virus in the province to 1,675.

The sum of the six Malaga health districts shows a balance of 109,498 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, out of a total of 627,359 that Andalucia has accumulated. The westernmost part of Costa del Sol remains one of the four health districts with the highest incidence rate in the community with 257.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The other five districts have rates below the average province. Malaga capital maintains 195.9 cases, the Guadalhorce Valley a total of 193 and La Vega Antequera maintains 112. With a slight increase compared to the previous day, La Axarquia appears, with 101 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. While the second-best record in Andalucia is found in the Serrania rodena with 71 infections compared to 64 cases in Campo de Gibraltar East.