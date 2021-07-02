Eight Andalucian students back from Mallorca test positive for Covid

Eight out of 77 Andalucian students back from Mallorca have tested positive for Covid-19. The students were shipped back to mainland Spain on July 1 after a judge ruled quarantining them in a hotel in Palma de Mallorca was illegal.

OF the 77 returning students, eight of them have tested positive for Covid. They were picked up by the Junta de Andalucia from the Port of Valencia by bus. Young people who tested positive for Covid were driven home by their parents.

Forty-two students are from the province of Cordoba, 22 are from Cadiz, seven are from Granada and six are from Sevilla.

Three Covid positive students are from Sevilla, another three are from Cordoba and two students from Cadiz also tested positive.

The mega-outbreak among partying school leavers in Mallorca is said to account for more than 1,800 cases of Covid-19 in mainland Spain.

Balearic Island’s Minister Mercedes Garrido had pleaded with them to stay. “We ask and recommend that you accept the option of staying to finish the quarantine,” she said on June 30.

Public reaction to the holidaying school leavers and their parents has been harsh with commentator labelling them upper class twits or ‘pijos’ putting the public at risk.

