The UK’s most vulnerable could get booster Covid vaccines from September. The booster aims to ensure protection from Covid-19 is maintained ahead of winter and against new variants.

Millions of people most vulnerable to Covid-19 may be offered a booster vaccination from September to ensure the protection they have from first and second doses is maintained ahead of the winter and against new variants, following interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The JCVI’s interim advice is to plan to offer Covid-19 booster vaccines from September 2021, in order to prolong the protection that vaccines provide in those who are most vulnerable to serious Covid-19 ahead of the winter months. The 2-stage programme would take place alongside the annual flu vaccination programme.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid said, “The phenomenal vaccine rollout has already saved tens of thousands of lives and prevented millions of infections, helping to wrestle back control of the pandemic and ease lockdown restrictions so we can return to normal as soon as possible.

“We welcome this interim advice, which will help us ensure we are ready in our preparations for autumn. We look forward to receiving the committee’s final advice in due course.

“We need to learn to live with this virus. Our first Covid-19 vaccination programme is restoring freedom in this country, and our booster programme will protect this freedom. We are working with the NHS to make sure we can rapidly deliver this programme to maintain protection for people in the winter months.

“Dependent on final advice, the booster programme will be designed to protect as many vulnerable people as possible from becoming seriously ill due to Covid-19 over the winter period,” he added on July 1.

The final JCVI advice will be published before September and will take into account the latest epidemiological situation

