POLICE raid main marihuana production centre in Sevilla. The National Police on Wednesday, June 30, dealt a new blow to the large-scale cultivation of marihuana in the Sevilla neighbourhood of Tres Mil Viviendas, which in recent years has become one of the main cannabis production centres in southern Spain, with hundreds of homes turned into greenhouses where thousands of cannabis plants are grown.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, dozens of officers were deployed from early in the morning in various areas of the Poligono Sur, such as the Martínez Montañés neighbourhood, more popularly known as Las Vegas. In addition to the anti-drug police, officers of the Scientific Police also participated in the operation, which carried out several inspections.

Throughout the morning, several entries and searches were made on floors of the Poligono Sur and several people were arrested, although the specific number of arrests of the operation has not been disclosed. The number of plants intervened is not known either. Some sources suggest that some firearms and cash were also seized.

One of the clans which the operation was directed at is the Mariano family, a well-known family from the Poligono Sur and historically related to drug trafficking in the neighbourhood. This investigation into the cultivation of marijuana would confirm a trend detected long ago by the National Police, the great clans that moved hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin have also moved into the marijuana business. Other detainees are some relatives of the Mariano family who emigrated to Sevilla from Cordoba a few years ago.