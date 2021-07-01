Melilla ferry arrives in Malaga with 11 crew members positive for Covid

The Bahama Mama ferry arrived at the port of Malaga with 11 crew members positive for Covid.

THE Port Authority of Malaga activated health protocols at the port today, Thursday, July 1, after the captain of the Bahama Mama ferry informed health officials, before docking, that 11 crew members had tested positive for Covid. All of them were asymptomatic.

The infected crew members who, according to sources on the ship, had not been in any contact with the 170 passengers of the ferry, were isolated whilst passengers were managed and disembarking from the ship.

On arrival at the dock, officials from the port, shipping and technicians were present, as well as the Port Police, the Guardia Civil and the National Police.

The infected crew members were transferred to a hotel and remain in isolation. When passengers of the Bahama Mama had disembarked the ship, Malaga Hoy reports, a total disinfection of the vessel was carried out in accordance with action protocols and by an accredited company.

Once the disinfection was completed, 180 passengers boarded the ship that disembarked for Melilla at 2.40am. According to sources from the shipping company, once the ship arrived at its destination and disembarked in the ferry passage today, the Ministry of Health requested a reconfirmation of antigen testing of the crew and an inspection of the ship.

The Minister of Economy and Social Policies, Mohamed Mohand, has released a statement indicating that the suspension of the shipment has been given from the Public Health area of the autonomous city.

The Melilla government has announced that a study of anyone who came into close contact with these crew members will be carried out and the ship will be disinfected to comply with the control strategy and early detection against Covid-19.

