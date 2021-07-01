A judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to stop her father controlling her vast wealth and life.

Just a week after Britney made an impassioned statement to Judge Brenda Kelly, Judge Kelly signed off on Jamie Spears retaining his role.

The legal document dated June 30 states: “The conservatee’s request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company Of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

Britney told a court on 23 June the conservatorship was “abusive” and she wanted it to end without the need for a medical assessment.

She said the conservatorship has had control over the most intimate details of her life, including whether or not she can have a child. She also said she was forced to take medications that she did not want and that she was forced to perform against her will.

She also said her father, Jamie, enjoyed controlling her.

“I want this conservatorship to end – I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive,” she told Judge Penny.

“I want to be able to get married to my boyfriend and have a baby but the conservatorship told me I can’t do that. I have an IUD (intrauterine device) inside me to prevent me from having a baby.

“I want to go to a doctor and take it out so I can have a baby but they (the conservatorship) told me no. I feel ganged up on and bullied and alone. I want changes. I want changes going forward, and I deserve changes. It’s my wish and dream for all of this to end.’

“In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away credit card, cash, phone, passport. The reason I’m telling you this is because I don’t think the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing,” she added.

