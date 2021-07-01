As a set of new entry requirements to Spain from the UK come into force on July 2, the UK government has updated its travel advice to warn that antigen tests will not be accepted at borders.

FROM July 2, UK travellers entering Spain will be forced to show either proof of vaccination or a negative virus test after the Spanish government announced new rules for Brits due to the rise of infections in the UK.

According to the Express, the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has now issued guidance on which tests will be accepted by Spanish officials.

It said: “From July 2, 2021, the Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK, excluding children under the age of 12 years old, to present on entry one of the following.

“Documentation issued within 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain, certifying that you have undertaken a Covid-19 test, eg PCR, TMA, LAMP or NEAR, and tested negative.

“Antigen tests are not currently accepted.

“Or, proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain with a vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organisation.”

It added: “Documents can be in either English, Spanish, French or German and in paper or electronic format.

“All documents must specify the name and surname of the passenger.”

The announcement is an update on previous FCDO advice which had not ruled out antigen tests.

Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez had earlier announced that UK travellers would be allowed into the country without a vaccine or test from May 24 in a bid to attract tourists to Spain, however a rise in infections in the UK has seen the government bring in further requirements for British tourists.

