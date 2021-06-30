Vice President of the Junta expresses concern over delta variant

THE Vice President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marín, has shown this Wednesday, June 29, the “concern” of the Andalucian Government for the delta variant of covid-19, especially in the face of the arrival of tourists for the summer, for which he has lamented the “coordination deficit “with the central government.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, speaking to journalists during an event in Sevilla, Marín stressed that the Junta is “in permanent coordination” with the authorities of both Portugal and Gibraltar in the face of “the opening of tourist borders” and has demanded that the same happen with the Executive of Pedro Sánchez. “There has to be much more coordination and more information on the part of the Minister of Health and not impose certain measures, such as those related to the use of masks, without agreeing on it with everyone, because the health situation is not the same in all parts” stated Marín.

After the appearance of ten cases of this variant in Andalucia -all of them imported- Marín has said that they are “detected and very controlled”, and has opted to “be alert” to prevent “this from becoming a situation similar to a long time ago and that nobody wants”.

He has also claimed, “loyalty” to the Spanish Government when it comes to demanding more vaccines from the European Union in the face of the stoppage that will occur due to the lack of vaccines and has underlined the “need” for collective immunity, especially in the face of this new strain of the virus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

