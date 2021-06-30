Today is the last day to change pesetas to euros

Today is the last day to exchange pesetas to euros and the Bank of Spain is still dealing with stragglers who left it to the last minute, social media users in Spain are however seeing the funny side.

Today is the last day to exchange pesetas to euros and the Bank of Spain is still dealing with stragglers who left it to the last minute. The Bank of Spain started changing pesetas to euros 20 years ago.

The exchange rate is 1 euro for 166.386 pesetas. Aspects such as the age or condition of the peseta bills and coins will not be taken into consideration. As a general rule, all banknotes after 1939 will be changed. Where appropriate, banknotes issued between 1936 and 1939 may also be subject to change after being analyzed by the experts. The coins that were in circulation on January 1, 2002 will also be exchanged, the Bank said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This is what happens when they only give you twenty years to exchange pesetas for euros,” tweeted Juan Carlos Amon, a sports editor in Valladolid. Amon has been posting running commentary on the queues he can see forming much to the delight of Spanish twitter users.

“Spain had 20 years to change its pesetas into euros. Deadline is tomorrow. Current bank queues are four hours long. These are my people,” replied Sally Davies, a writer based in Barcelona on June 29.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.