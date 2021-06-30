The UK keeps on scoring: Germany signs joint declaration with London

The UK keeps on scoring as Germany signs a joint declaration pledging closer future cooperation on foreign and security policy with the Foreign Office.

It is another goal for the UK after England’s victory over Germany last night as the two on and off-pitch rivals sign a joint declaration pledging closer future cooperation on foreign and security policy.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas signed the declaration on June 30. The document sets out shared UK-Germany priorities and ambitions on a range of issues including climate change, China and the Indo-Pacific and shared values, the government said in a statement.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is the first post-Brexit bilateral agreement between the UK and Germany on foreign and security policy issues.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “Germany is an essential ally and together we are tackling global issues from climate change to humanitarian crises. The joint declaration will strengthen our bilateral cooperation on foreign and security policy for years to come.

“Over 20 named issues are covered by the Joint Declaration, demonstrating UK-German commitment to continue to provide leadership on issues of global importance.

“These include the shared desire to strengthen cooperation in humanitarian affairs in order to respond better to humanitarian crises, including seeking to agree coordinated action to unblock humanitarian access and protection constraints in countries at risk of famine and strengthen anticipatory approaches to crisis,” he added.

The declaration also establishes an annual Foreign Minister Strategic Dialogue, which will “assure a high level of cooperation and coordination on all matters of foreign policy”.

Germany is the UK’s second biggest trading partner and every fifth international publication by German scientists is in collaboration with UK institutions. The UK and Germany cooperate closely on foreign and security policy issues both bilaterally and through multilateral bodies such as NATO, the G7 and the United Nations. Germany will take over the G7 Presidency from the UK next year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel at Chequers later this week.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.