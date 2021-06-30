Patient detained for assaulting a doctor at the Regional Hospital of Malaga

A patient has been arrested after insulting and kicking a doctor in the emergency room of the Malaga Regional University Hospital, according to the College of Physicians.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the events occurred early this Wednesday, June 30, when the woman arrived in a drunken state, and allegedly insulted and attacked the doctor who was treating her in the emergency room of the Malaga Regional University Hospital. The Malaga College of Physicians strongly condemns this new case of verbal and physical assault on a colleague from the hospital emergency room.

The acting president of the College of Physicians, Juan José Sánchez Luque, recalls that the institution achieved “in a pioneering way, and at the national level, that the attacks on doctors were considered a crime of attack; we have been next to each of the companions and we demand an ‘enough’ of aggressions towards the professionals who practice medicine putting the best of ourselves to attend to our patients”.

The College of Physicians recalls that the Urgent Care Telephone (TAU) is available to the membership for this type of situation. The phone works 365 days a year from 08:00 to 20:00. On the receiving end, one of the lawyers from the Corporation’s Legal Department attends to the call. The doctor involved in the attack has called the TAU this morning and the case is already being handled by the Legal Department of the Medical Association, which will assist the doctor in the quick trial that will take place at 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.