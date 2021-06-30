New animal centre to open at Heathrow airport

A new animal centre is set to open at Heathrow airport. Airlines, pet owners, and logistics or travel operators, will be able to benefit from a new London Heathrow Airport animal reception centre, which is due to be open later this year.

The specialist facility, operated by Animal Aircare Ltd, will double as an approved border control post and state-of-the-art animal reception centre.

Services will include assistance with airline approvals to carry animals, transit of animals through London Heathrow Airport, boarding, travel boxes, and processing the necessary documentation to ensure the safe and comfortable movement of pets and other animals internationally.

The new temperature-controlled, safe, and highly secure 8,209 square foot centre is dedicated exclusively to animal travel and is conveniently located at Heathrow Airport, with direct airside ramp access for partner airlines.

It will be located within a short drive of all the passenger terminals and Junction 14 of the M25 for drop offs and collections, the operation will provide unrestricted access to flights by being open 24/7 – 365 days per year.

Animal Aircare Ltd have specialised in the care of pets travelling by air for over 25 years and already operate established animal care facilities at London Gatwick and London Luton airports.

Commercial and Facilities Manager, Pete Bryant, said, “We are delighted to be opening our strategically based London Heathrow facility. The new operation will not only help us to better serve our customers but will also enable airlines and freight forwarders to expand on the services they provide”.

