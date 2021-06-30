Malaga airport returns to full operational capacity from July 1

MALAGA airport reopens this Thursday, July 1, terminal T2 and pier B to comply with the recovery of activity. With the commissioning of both areas, the infrastructure is once again at 100 per cent of its capacity to accompany the recovery of air traffic as a result of the end of the State of Alarm, the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the advancement of vaccination. The purpose of the expansion of operating facilities is to adapt to demand and allow greater capacity while pursuing the quality of service at all times.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the new scenario, similar to the one before the pandemic, adds to T3 and docks C and D, the check-in area of ​​T2, the security filters of T2 and dock B, which has undergone a deep modernisation during the months in which it has been closed to traffic. In addition to the airport infrastructure, the VIP lounge and the General P1, Express Departures and Preferential Arrivals car parks are also in service, as well as the transport mode interchange, to facilitate transit between the different means of public transport with the terminal.

The total reopening is part of the general reorganisation process in AENA’s airport network and is the fourth carried out by the Malaga infrastructure to adapt to the pandemic. Since March 2020, the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport has restructured its facilities and services efficiently, preserving the safety and health of travellers and workers at all times and always counting on the collaboration of airlines, handling officers, State Security Forces and Bodies and other officers who carry out their work at the airport.

