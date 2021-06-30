INDIANA JONES filming delayed for three months after Harrison Ford injures his shoulder and needs surgery



As revealed by The Sun, the latest Indiana Jones filming has had to be put on hold for maybe as long as three months after veteran star Harrison Ford injured his shoulder and will need an operation on it, after he was apparently hurt filming a stunt scene last week.

This stoppage comes after the fifth installment in the franchise had already been delayed due to the pandemic, with an insider telling The Sun, “It is Harrison’s last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing. After the initial delays, everyone was raring to go. But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought”.

They added, “The film’s bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it’s chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September. It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow. Everyone was concerned for Harrison and they are glad he is on the mend”.

At the time of Ford’s accident, Disney had confirmed in a statement that filming would continue, but once it was discovered that he would need an operation, production was obviously brought to a standstill with the loss of the 78-year-old main star.

Getting hurt doing one of his own stunts will probably come as no surprise to legendary director Steven Spielberg because he knows how Ford insists on always doing his own stunts, and even now as he nears 80, he still does his own stunts, with Spielberg recalling how they filmed one of the scenes during ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark‘.

In that film, Ford’s character must outrun a massive boulder, and told the interview, “A double would have cheated his head down, so Harrison volunteered to do it himself. There were five shots of the rock from five different angles – each one done twice – so Harrison had to race the rock ten times. He won ten times – and beat the odds. He was lucky – and I was an idiot for letting him try it”.

