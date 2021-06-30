A statement from his family read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico.”

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to the country.”

Rumsford, who served under President George W Bush, was also a leading proponent of the administration’s “war on terror”, overseeing the Pentagon’s response to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

He was forced to resign in 2006 amidst the turmoil after the Iraq war, however, he has always defended his record, BBC news reports. Before Rumsford served under Bush, he served as President Nixon’s ambassador for NATO. He also served as White House chief of staff and then became the youngest person ever to lead the nation’s largest federal agency.



This article is a breaking news story and will be updated.

