Employee of courier company arrested for defrauding more than €80,000

THE Guardia Civil has arrested a woman for committing various scams over €80,000 in the town of Isla Cristina, Huelva, to different clients of the courier company for which she worked, using their documentation to appropriate their identity.

The investigations, as reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement, began in February when a person denounced that there was a loan of €43,000 euros in his name without his authorization. After taking a statement from several injured parties, it was found that, in addition, one of the defendants, the Tax Agency demanded the payment of the circulation taxes of a vehicle, valued at more than €35,000 euros, that had been acquired by third parties people who had used their identity.

Investigating officers interviewed the victims questioning who may have had access to their documentation which resulted in verifying that the detained individual had sent various personal documentation through a courier company in the town of Isla Cristina months ago. As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the investigations in this company revealed that one of its workers seized the personal documentation of clients who made shipments and in this way, usurped their identity to request loans in their name, request registration of telephone lines or even the purchase and financing of the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, it has been possible to clarify numerous crimes that this person had committed since some of the victims were unaware that they had products in their name. The high-end vehicle that the perpetrator purchased has been successfully recovered. The proceedings have been delivered to the Ayamonte Guard Court, and the detainee was in preventive detention as she is being investigated for and committing various crimes of fraud and identity theft.