British Embassy welcomes Covid security measures in the Balearics

The British Embassy has welcomed Covid security measures implemented in Balearic Islands. It has also cautioned travelers to remain abreast of Spain’s new travel requirements for British holidaymakers.

The Balearic Islands were recently added to the UK’s green travel list, meaning that from June 30 British travellers with a negative test result will not have to quarantine on arrival or when they get back to the UK.

But on June 29 Spain imposed its own rules on British holiday makers, from 12am on Friday July 2 all arrivals to Spain from the UK will need to present either a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival or proof of the have received both doses of a Covid vaccination.

The British embassy in Madrid tweeted, “We welcome the security measures that the Balearic Islands have implemented for the arrival of British tourists.”

Thousands of British holidaymakers had their Spanish holiday plans dashed by TUI which announced on June 28 it will not be flying to mainland Spain or La Palma until July 21 at the earliest.

“We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned,” TUI said in a statement.

“We are continually reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the government updates every three weeks, with the next update expected on July 15. All customers will be contacted as soon as possible if there is any change to their booking,” it added.

