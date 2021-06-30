BREAKING NEWS: Headless body found in popular UK holiday resort

POLICE have confirmed that a headless body has been found in the upmarket holiday resort of North Sands cove in Salcombe, Devon, in the UK.

According to the Express, Officers in the UK have now sealed off the area where the body was found and said that they are working to find out the identity of the person.

The body was first discovered in a remote area of woods on Sunday, June 27, and police have since labelled the death as being “unexplained.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



While officers have confirmed they do not know the identity of the victim, they have ruled out the body as being that of young mother Patricia Allen who disappeared from the town 46 years ago.

Her disapperance and that of her children sparked a manhunt Salcombe in the 1970s and the woman’s body has never been found.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Inquiries remain ongoing into an unexplained death after a body was found in a wooded area near Bennett Road, Salcombe, on Sunday June 27.

“A number of inquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days, and it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity.

“We thank them for their support and if anyone has any information please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting reference number 0700 of Sunday 27 June.”

And a senior police source said: “The body that has been found is definitely 100 per cent not that of Patricia Allen.”

Police are now expected to carry out a large investigation into the case in the UK.