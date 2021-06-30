Almost 40% of new infections in Malaga among under 30s

AS THE number of Coronavirus infections in Malaga continues to rise, it was revealed that almost 40 per cent of new infections are among those aged under 30.

According to Malaga Hoy, the figures from the Ministry of Health showed that nearly half of all new infections were among those aged between 15 and 29, with those aged up to 44 accounting for 68.6 per cent of all new cases.

Malaga province has seen a further 2,897 cases in the last two weeks, of which 1,073 were among those between the ages of 15 and 29, meanwhile another 914 were reported in those aged under 45, and 465 in those under 65.

Experts say the rise in infections among young people reflects the rollout of vaccines, with the majority of under 40s still not having had their jab.

The news comes after hundreds of students from Andalucia were infected after returning from a trip to Mallorca this month.

The Balearic Government has been trying for days to locate and isolate all the students related to the ‘macro outbreak’ of coronavirus that is being linked to study trips in Mallorca.

The outbreak that originated after an end-of-year trip to Mallorca has left more than 2,000 quarantined.

The Ministry of Health began a search to identify all the students as soon as it became aware of the outbreak and discovered there were 268 young people between 17 and 18 years old from a study-travel agency.

The students come from Galicia, the Basque Country, Andalucia and Madrid, many are still holidaying in several hotels across Mallorca and could have had a direct or indirect relationship with the outbreak.

Many of these students are now being forced to quarantine in a hotel in Mallorca.

