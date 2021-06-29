Temperatures Could Reach 40C This Weekend

AS of Wednesday, temperatures will rise and could reach 40C in Southern Spain.

Current forecasts show that due to a mass of warm air from Africa, temperatures could begin to rise from tomorrow, Wednesday, 30 June, and reach 40C on the weekend.

The end of June will see an upward climb in temperatures due to the passage of a low through the Cantabrian area over the new few hours and the north of the Peninsula temperatures could reach extremes as we go into July, the specialised portal Tiempo reports.

Temperatures of 40C could be reached this weekend because of the warm air in Andalucia, Murcia, interior and pre-coastal areas of the Valencian Community, southeast of Castilla-La Mancha, central Catalan central depression and in points of the Ebro valley. This rise in temperatures will see tropical feeling nights.

In the Canary archipelago, there will also be an increase in temperatures with the heat being accompanied by airborne dust, according to Malaga Hoy.

Although this is a drastic rise in temperatures, it cannot yet be confirmed that this is the first heatwave of the summer.

Malaga Airport and Visitors Guide says temperatures through June, July and August are: “HOT!!! so bring things to keep you cool. July and August are the hottest months on the Costa Del Sol with temperatures being known to reach 45°C, but this is rare. Normal temperatures are in the high 30’s so bring lots of cool, loose clothing and a hat to protect you in the sun.”

