Ron Howells
Spanish TV Producer José Luis Moreno Arrested Over Alleged 'Large Scale' Fraud And Money Laundering. image: Wikipedia

Spanish TV Producer, entrepreneur and businessman José Luis Moreno was arrested today, Tuesday, June 29, during a large police operation in Madrid. He is accused of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering, among other crimes.

Moreno, 74, was arrested in the large scale police operation that took place at around 8:30 a.m. at his home, which is located on the outskirts of the capital.

Operation ‘Titella’, as it is known, involves at least fifty people and is being supervised by the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 2 of the National Court in Madrid, Ismael Moreno.

Moreno’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation against an international network of embezzlement and money laundering, according to Spanish news outlet EFE. This operation is under summary secrecy and is being carried out by the Central Unit for Economic and Fiscal Crime (UDEF) of the Higher Police Headquarters in collaboration with the Civil Guard of Barcelona.

According to TVE, an international business network, allegedly involving Moreno, together with its partners, would divert part of the profits from it’s criminal activities into its multiple businesses, most of them being linked to the cinematographic and audiovisual world.


Due to the highly sensitive nature of the investigation, no more information has been given out by the police but further arrests look likely.

