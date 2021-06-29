Government Plan To Repopulate Castilian-La Mancha Towns With Migrants

Mr Escrivá said that he believes that this “sample of availability” by autonomous communities such as Castilla y León and some other town halls will “allow them to work together in the coming months”, adding

The minister announced that the Government will approve the modification of the Immigration regulations “just before” or “around the summer, with total security”, indicating that with this modification they will correct an “anomaly”, since unaccompanied foreign minors, upon reaching 18 years of age, were in a “situation of uncertainty”, because “the administrative requirements to enter the labour market were unbearably heavy, and de facto it prevented most of them from working”.

He continued, “The model we have, which tends to extend, through different channels, sometimes purely administrative drudgery, to greatly extend the period of this irregularity, this generates unacceptable pockets of underground economy that we have to redirect”.

It is also important he stressed, to “adequately train” young migrants who arrive in Spain, so that in the short or medium-term future they can join the job market, especially in the middle of the decade, when “it’s going to need a sizable workforce for the arrival of baby boomers’ retirement”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.